LG Optimus Pad gets Mobile World Congress 2011 confirmation

Update: You can now read our full LG Optimus Pad review

It's official: the LG Optimus Pad will make an appearance and Mobile World Congress 2011, with LG confirming its existence in a press release.

With the arrival of the T-Mobile G-Slate in the US, questions were raised if the UK was also going to get the G-Slate or the much-rumoured LG Optimus Pad.

While it is still unclear whether these devices are one of the same, a Korean press release does reveal that the LG Optimus Pad will be unveiled at MWC 2011.

The news was added to the end of a statement about the G-Slate which also confirmed the US-bound tablet's specs, including that it will be using a 6,400 mAh battery.

Optimus primed

Details on the LG Optimus Pad are sketchy at best, but ascreenshot of the device shows that it will definitely be running Android 3.0 – which is Honeycomb to the sweet-toothed of you.

As rumours of the LG Optimus Pad have been round for a while, some leaked specs have revealed that the tablet will have an 8.9" display capable of glasses-free 3D, 3D recording, a Tegra 2 dual-core CPU, a USB port and an HDMI connector.

If this is the case, then it trumps the G-Slate in 3D, as you will have to wear 3D glasses to view that device's stereoscopic content.

It is likely, however, that both devices – if they are not just rebrands of each other – will be using the same technology.

TechRadar will bring you the full skinny when it gets its hands on the LG Optimus Pad at MWC 2011, and hopefully we'll be able to nab a UK release date while we are out there too.

