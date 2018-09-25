Photokina 2018: all the news from the world's biggest photography show

Photokina 2018 is the photo industry's biggest show. Taking place in Cologne, Germany, this huge photography show fills the vast Koelnmesse exhibition centre and is where all the major manufacturers showcase their latest announcements, as well as take the wraps off new products.

We've seen a number of cameras launched in the run-up to Photokina 2018, including the Nikon Z7 and Z6, Canon EOS R and Fujifilm X-T3, as manufacturers look to get maximum exposure for their new products and not get lost in the noise of all the other announcements.

However, Photokina 2018 is still going to see a host of exciting new cameras, lenses and accessories announced, so don't think you've seen everything just yet.

The TechRadar team is on the ground at in Cologne to bring you up-to-the minute reports, news stories and photos from the show. Stay tuned...

What's new at Photokina 2018

Panasonic Lumix S1R and S1

By far the biggest news at Photokina 2018 is the announcement of Panasonic's new full-frame mirrorless Lumix S1R and S1 cameras. The brands first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the company has also announced an alliance with Leica and Sigma, which sees the 47MP S1R and 24MP S1 use Leica's established L-Mount lens mount. Panasonic's also taken the wraps off three new lenses for the system: a 50mm f/1.4, a 24-105mm and 70-200mm.

Ricoh GR III

Ricoh Imaging has confirmed that it will be exhibiting its GR III compact camera at Photokina 2018. The company had already confirmed that it would be working on a follow-up to 2015's GR II model earlier in the year, and while Ricoh is still holding a few things back, it does reveal key specs for the new release

Read more: Ricoh GR III to be exhibited at Photokina 2018

Leica S3

German camera-maker Leica has used its press conference at Photokina 2018 to announce a new 64MP S3 medium format camera. The S3 is an evolution on the S2 design that's been around since 2011, but with resolution taking a massive step up from 37.5MP to 64MP.