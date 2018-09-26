Sigma full-frame mirrorless camera is coming in 2019

As well as the five new lenses announced at its press conference, Sigma's also revealed plans for its niche camera line-up.

Sigma plans to produce a full-frame mirrorless camera based around its unique Foveon technology. So far, the largest Foveon sensor is APS-H which is found in the 51MP SD Quattro H mirrorless camera.

If you've never heard of Foveon before, it works by interpreting color by capturing light at three different depths. We've found that the sensor design is capable of delivering lovely color and detail at lower sensitivities, but struggles with noise at higher sensitivities, so hopefully the larger sensor will allow this to be reduced.

Not only is Sigma developing at full-frame Foveon sensor, but following on from its announcement with Leica and Panasonic, its new full-frame camera will use the L-Mount, with no more cameras from Sigma featuring its own SA mount.

If you're one of the few who has a collection of SA mount lenses and will be wanting to make the switch to the new camera when it arrives in 2019, Sigma will be able to convert some SA mount lenses over to L-Mount, while the company will also be offering a SA to L-Mount adapter.

Canon EF to L-Mount adapter

Sigma's also developing a Canon EF to L-Mount adapter that will allow Canon shooters to use their EF lenses on not only Sigma's new full-frame mirrorless camera, but also Panasonic's new Lumix S1R and S1 full-frame mirrorless cameras, as well as Leica's L-Mount cameras.

