MacPhun Tonality update brings free professional presets

Tonality is an award-winning black and white photo editor for the Mac, and it's just been updated with a new, free preset library being developed with professional photographers around the world.

You can apply the new presets to your photos with a single click – or make manual adjustments using the software's built-in tools.

Preset effects are a great way to give your creativity a kick-start, and other photographers will often have ideas for image effects you might not have thought of yourself.

The new presets are straightforward to use. The software now has an option for loading the sets of free presets from the Macphun website, and these have been created by pro photographers including Serge Ramelli, John Batdorff, Dan Hughes and Andy Kruczek, with more to follow.

Although it's pitched primarily as a black and white tool, Tonality can also produce some very nice colour effects.

At the time of launch there are four preset collections, each containing 6-10 presets. Each uses a particular combination of settings from the software's manual controls, so you can 'reverse engineer' the effects to see how they were done and how the tools work.

Tonality now also offers the ability to export images straight to premium photo sharing site 500px, including a 3-month free membership. Tonality now supports raw files from additional cameras, including the Canon G1 X I, Leica Q, SL and Monochrom, Panasonic G7 and others.

Tonality comes as part of the MacPhun Creative Kit 2016, available from the MacPhun website, and if you have it you'll be prompted to update to the new version automatically.

Alternatively, MacPhun is offering Tonality at a 50% discount for just £7.99 on the Mac App Store until April 14th, and batch processing capability, normally an in-app purchase, will be free for that period.