Canon takes a shot in the dark with latest low-light sensor

The new Canon prototype sensor features pixels which are significantly larger than those on the 1DX

Canon has developed a new sensor to be used exclusively for video recording which features larger pixels than those found on standard DSLR sensors.

The newly developed CMOS sensor features pixels measuring 19 microns square in size, which is more than 7.5 times the size of the pixels on the CMOS sensor found in the company's top-of-the-line DSLR, the Canon 1DX.

Additionally, the sensor's pixels and readout circuitry have been designed to reduce noise, which tends to increase as pixel size increases.

Very low light

These technologies, Canon claims, means that the camera is capable of recording images even in dimly lit environments where it would be difficult for the human eye to perceive objects. The newly developed sensor is also capable of recording faint stars.

Canon employed a variety of test scenarios to put the new sensor through its paces, including a room illuminated by burning incense sticks and a video of the Geminid meteor shower. The company is researching to see how the new technology can be used in a number of fields including medical, astronomical and security fields.

The sensor cannot be found in any current models, but a prototype will be on display at a Tokyo show until March 8th.