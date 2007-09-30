HTC shows off new Shift UMPC

HTC updated its Ultra-Mobile PC (UMPC) line-up with the sleek-looking HTC Shift at a launch event in London's Kensington Roof Gardens this lunchtime.

Weighing just 800g, the HTC Shift runs Microsoft Windows Vista, but to save battery life you can also access e-mails, your calendar, SMS messages and contacts in a few seconds using the new HTC SnapVUE technology - without the need to boot up the full OS.

The HTC Shift features a crisp 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a full Qwerty slide-out, tilting keyboard. Inside, there's a 30GB hard drive, tri-band HSDPA and quad-band GSM, GPRS and EDGE. There's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0 too. It promises two days' battery life, or three to four hours of full notebook computer usage. It will go on sale at the end of the month, priced at 1,199 euros (£835).

HTC also announced the HTC S730 3G-equipped smartphone, aimed at heavy messaging users. The HTC S730 features a slide-out Qwerty keyboard, Windows Mobile 6, instant access to Outlook, plus 3G HSDPA and Wi-Fi connectivity. No pricing or availability dates were announced.