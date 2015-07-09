Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to be accompanied by S6 Edge Plus

Rumours of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus have been resurrected after a new leak which also includes details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

A report from SamMobile reveals new spec details that show both the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5 will come with 5.7-inch Super AMOLED 2K displays.

Both handsets will also come in black, gold, silver and white, whilst also boasting glass back panels further suggesting there may not be a microSD slot on either.

Phablet bros

But that's where the similarities end. Being an Edge device the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will boast a dual-curved display similar to that on the Galaxy S6 Edge whilst the Galaxy Note 5 will have a flat screen.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will have a Snapdragon 808 hexa-core chipset under the hood, a 3,000mAh battery, 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP camera and a 5MP front facing shooter.

As for the Galaxy Note 5 the only new details are the inclusion of the Exynos 7422 processor. It's the company's first full all-in-one chipset with everything included on the one chipset including storage, GPU, RAM, a 64-bit octa-core CPU and the new Shannon LTE modem.

As for a release date we may not see both phones at exactly the same time. We've got our eyes peeled for the latest details but the Galaxy Note 5 is heavily rumoured for September.

Via Slash Gear