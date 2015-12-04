Samsung Galaxy Note 5 tipped to touch down in UK this January

Despite the big, glitzy announcement at IFA 2015 back in September, Samsung's flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 5 never actually made it to the UK. But it appears that could be about to change.

Samsung didn't leave the UK out entirely, giving us the splendid Galaxy S6 Edge+ instead, but for those committed to the S Pen the lack of a Note 5 was a big disappointment.

Gadgette reports that the monster handset will be available in the UK after all in January, citing a secretive, but supposedly reliable source to back up this claim. Samsung, of course, hasn't officially confirmed or denied the report – so take this with as many pinches of salt as you deem necessary.

Big on size, big on features

It's worth bearing in mind that Samsung also hasn't officially ruled out a UK release for the Note 5, but leaving it four months since launch does seem a little odd.

The Galaxy Note 5 boasts a 5.7-inch QHD display, octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 16MP rear camera and 3000mAh battery – they only real differences between it and the S6 Edge+ are the stylus and the lack of the dual curved screen.

In our Note 5 review we particularly liked the design of the phone, the stylus and its high specs, although we were less keen on the lack of a microSD slot, and the price tag.