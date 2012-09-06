Nokia's Stephen Elop claims business is 'stabilised'

Nokia's CEO reckons the future is a tiny bit brighter for the Finnish firm thanks to improved smartphone sales.

Speaking at Nokia World 2012, Elop pointed to a number of things that he believed showed Nokia is ready to start clawing back market share, highlighting the company's role in pushing the amount of Windows Phone apps to well past the 100,000 barrier:

"[Since Nokia joined Windows Phone] we've seen three times faster growth in available. Nokia has also focused a lot of energy into more locally developed apps, as around the world people enjoy a local experience."

Old replacing new?

However, it's clear that while Nokia is bullish about its Windows Phone strategy, the short term upturn in fortunes is still built on a non-smartphone area.

He claimed that the mobile phones business was stabilised on the last quarter, made up partly of improved Lumia sales of several million – but more importantly the burgeoning Asha feature-phone range in emerging nations.

Whether the Asha line-up can sustain the company until it begins to turn a significant profit from its smarpthone range remains to be seen – but at least the 'burning platform' is seemingly less fierce than before.