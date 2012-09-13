Trending
 

LTE-packing HTC One X+ with Tegra 3 shows up at FCC

Supporting AT&T LTE bands

HTC still silent about the One X+
While we're still waiting on an official announcement for the HTC One X+, the rumored smartphone has just made its first appearance with the FCC.

An FCC filing showed up today for a smartphone model PM63100, the same model number previously used in the benchmark listings that first revealed the HTC One X+.

The model submitted to the FCC appears to be an AT&T handset, using the carrier's LTE bands 4 and 17. It also sports LTE bands 2 and 5, which are only used by Metro PCS and carriers in South Korea.

Powerful, but still hypothetical

As was previously leaked, the HTC One X+ will allegedly use a Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core 1.7GHz processor.

It's also said to run on Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean and sport 1GB RAM, 32GB of memory, and a 1800mAH battery similar to the original One X.

HTC is now gearing up for its event on Sept. 19 where the HTC One X+ may finally see the light of day. In addition to the powerful smartphone, the company is expected to reveal their "unique" tablet or even possibly the HTC Proto.

