Latest iPhone 6S leaks include 4K, a new colour, and an interesting new flash idea

With the world gearing up for the expected launch of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus on September 9, a load of rumours have emerged that make big claims about what's coming.

First of all, 9to5Mac's reliable Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will get big upgrades to their cameras, with the sensor boosted from 8 to 12 megapixels, and an upgraded image signal processor being packed into the new A9 chipset.

This new signal processor, combined with the improved sensor, will apparently let the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus take larger, higher resolution images with greatly improved image quality to boot.

Making movies

The improvements to the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus' rear cameras won't just benefit still photos, as the rumours suggest that the new iPhones will now be able to shoot 4K video.

Apple isn't just concentrating on the rear camera, however, as it's also indicated that the front FaceTime camera on both devices will be given some love too.

An upgraded sensor for better quality video calls and selfie shots will be included, and a flash will finally be added for selfies shots to allow you to take photos of your gurning mug when in a cave (or any other dark places you like to hang out).

However it won't be an LED flash adorning the front of the iPhone 6S or 6S Plus - instead Apple will apparently use the display to show a bright white screen when the camera button is pressed, bathing your face in light while the photo is taken.

Meanwhile panorama shots, slow motion video and 720p video are also touted for the front-facing camera.

A new colour

Another set of rumours suggest that a new colour choice will be joining the familiar Space Gray, Silver and Gold hues for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus – Rose Gold.

This colour, which was confirmed by sources close to iPhone development according to 9to5Mac, will be the same colour as the Rose Gold version of the Apple Watch, with a white front similar to Gold coloured iPhones.

Rumours of an iPhone coming with scratch resistant Sapphire glass seem to have been doing the rounds since before the Pyramids were built, but word on the street is that Apple will once again be skipping the material in favour of the Ion-X glass that had adorned previous models.

A Force Touch by any other name

The new rumours once again suggest that the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus screens will feature Force Touch technology, which debuted on the Apple Watch, though it might not be called Force Touch on the iPhone.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are also rumoured to take another leaf from the Apple Watch's book with the inclusion of dynamic animated wallpapers.

There's a lot of new information to take in here, however we won't know anything for sure until Apple unveils the next line of iPhones on September 9.