What iOS 9 tells us about the iPhone 6S

Here's what the new iOS 9 tells us about the so-not-it's-not-announced iPhone 6S

Your tall tale-telling friend is wrong. A new iPhone wasn't announced today at Apple's WWDC 2015, but the software-focused conference did clue us in on the rumoured smartphone.

The iOS 9 release date and its dozens of new features came together to give us a vague outline of what to expect from the forthcoming handset.

Likely called the iPhone 6S, we suspect it'll tout better battery life, two speakers and multitasking, catching up to the many Android phones with such components.

The jury is still out on whether Apple will call it the iPhone 6S or make a Microsoft-sized jump to the iPhone 7, but here's everything else we suspect.

The iOS 9 beta is already available to download starting today, if you're a registered app developer, and everyone else can get it in a first-ever public beta in July.

Fall always seems to translate into mid-September

However, the official iOS 9 release date is 'Fall', according to Apple. That fits in perfectly with the company's usual phone release pattern.

The new iPhone typically launches in September. That's the way it's been ever since the iPhone 5 launched. The preceding iPhone 4S was off by just a month, releasing in October.

This helps dispel the on-again, off-again rumour that the iPhone 6S will come out as early as August, which is the summer.

Battery life

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus rank behind the best smartphones from Samsung, HTC and LG in terms of battery life, and Apple knows it needs to fix this.

Battery life is one of the key features of iOS 9

That's why the more energy efficient iOS 9 tweaks the operating system enough to add one hour of extra battery life to an iPhone 6 based on normal use.

Apple is unlikely to stop with this 'low power' mode by boosting its 1,810 mAh and 2,915 mAh battery capacities – in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, respectively – to something a bit bigger. Shall we say 3,000 mAh?

Audio

Apple and music have always had a close bond, as the company noted again today during its WWDC keynote. And yet its phones have just one speaker.

Apple Music software could be a boon for audio hardware

The iPhone 6S could go from playing the single speaker blues to actually playing the Blues in stereo with dual speakers for the first time.

After all, with the launch of Apple Music, users are going to want to upgrade their hardware in order to listen to streaming music and Beats1 radio in all their glory.

The bigger question is: will these be proper front-facing speakers, or remain pointed in the wrong direction for users at the bottom of the phone?

Screen

Multitasking is coming to the iPad with iOS 9, and it's everything that Apple fans annoyed by Android users had been hoping for.

Okay, maybe Split View won't come to 6S, but how about Slide Out and PIP?

Truth be told, the app switching mechanic that's been around since iOS 4 isn't true multitasking or fit for productivity, and the next Plus model could handle this new mode for enterprise users on the go.

Apple premiered the Slide Out view and Picture-in-Picture mode for the iPad Air, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3, a feature which the next 5.5-inch phone could easily handle.

The iPad Air 2-only Split View with full multitouch support between two active apps is less likely, but something to hope for in future hardware beyond this year.

More iPhone 6S Plus hints to come

These are but the first trickle of iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus hints, and Apple hasn't been as secretive about its product refreshes recently.

That means you can expect to see three months of non-stop leaks leading up to the launch of the new iPhone, from aluminum case shells to massive software hints.

Apple's Force Touch technology is rumoured to make the transition from the New MacBook and Apple Watch to the iPhone 6S, something we'll be looking for in the iOS 9 beta code starting today.