Here's another hint that the 2017 iPhone will have an edge-to-edge display

There's so much buzz around Apple's iconic phones these days that we're getting rumours about next year's models as well as the ones due in September - specifically, that Apple is planning to introduce an edge-to-edge display with no bezel and no Home button.

After a rather dodgy-looking mock-up leaked out, we've now had word from respected Far East publication the Nikkei Asian Review that the iPhone 8 (or 7S?) will offer "more complex tactile vibrations" through the screen thanks to a "a tiny, but high-performance motor" hidden somewhere under the display.

In other words, the screen will be able to give your fingertips the sensation of having pressed a button... which means the Home button itself can be ditched... which opens the door for an all-glass, full-sized display without any bezels at all.

Three-year cycle

Okay, it's hardly concrete confirmation of Apple's plans, but these small rumour tidbits can often add up to something more substantial. It would certainly help the iPhone stand out in a smartphone market where innovation and new ideas are at a premium.

The same source says that this year's iPhone 7 will be a very minor upgrade in terms of design: apparently Apple is switching to a three-year cycle for major revisions, so it's going to be more of an iPhone 6S2. A slowing market is one of the reasons why.

Still, there's always 2017 to look forward to - according to reports, Apple is planning to switch to the brighter AMOLED display technology and up the screen size to 5.8 inches at the same time. A curved display and wireless charging have also been hinted at.

