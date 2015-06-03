Samsung just indirectly confirmed the Galaxy Note 5 launch

Samsung just paid an unexpected price for delaying its Samsung Pay app: cluing us in on the Galaxy Note 5 launch three months early.

You see, Samsung Pay was delayed from July to September, according to Bloomberg, listening in on the company's investor conference call today.

At the same time, executive Rhee In Jong said that the mobile payment platform will debut in the US and South Korea along with Samsung's next high-end mobile device.

If A = B and B = C, then the Galaxy Note 5 and Samsung Pay are both due for an unveiling in September, which was only previously speculated for IFA 2015.

Watch out for Android Pay

This unofficial confirmation is one of the more exciting things to happen to Samsung Pay, as much as any delay is unfortunate.

It's just that there isn't as much of a need for Samsung Pay if Android Pay is close to launch. So far Google says its app is coming "soon."

Both Samsung Pay and Android Pay act as a strong counterweight to Apple Pay, which is limited to the NFC-included iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

The one other benefit that Samsung Pay does have is that it'll be pre-loaded on the most popular Android phones.

As Apple has proven, launching digital wallet software in conjunction with attention-grabbing hardware is way easier to market.