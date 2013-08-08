G2 coming to Three and O2 as LG returns to the UK smartphone scene

The newly-announced LG G2 smartphone has been confirmed on at least two UK networks as the Korean manufacturer looks to reestablish itself on British soil following a long, self-enforced exile.

Following yesterday's launch, Three mobile was quick to confirm it will be stocking the 5.2-inch, full HD handset and now O2 has confirmed the device will be winging its way to the bubbly network.

With the handset is expected to arrive in October, Three has given the rear-buttoned device a 'coming soon' label, while O2 has committed to launching the device "later this year."

The UK's other major networks EE, and Vodafone have "nothing to announce" and "no current plans" to stock the device respectively, according to reports on Thursday.

Fresh start or too late?

LG has been reluctant to launch its flagship smartphones in the UK over the last couple of years, citing the 'immature' 4G infrastructure.

With EE's next-gen operation gathering momentum and O2 and Vodafone joining the fray on August 29, it seems LG is ready to target Brits with its top handsets once again.

Smartphone fans in the UK have been able to purchase the Google Nexus 4, which was made but not promoted by LG, while some of the Optimus devices have been available SIM-free from third-party retailers.

This launch, however, represents the return of a front-runner from the early Android era, before HTC and Samsung took over. Will Brits be receptive to what LG has to offer once again?

Via Engadget