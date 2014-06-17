The Amazon phone may only be available on one US carrier

Update: It seems one US carrier CEO isn't happy about the possible set-up.

Opinionated T-Mobile exec and vocal AT&T critic John Legere took to Twitter to lambast the still-unconfirmed exclusivity of the Amazon phone on the rival network.

"When #big (@ATT) and #bigger (@Amazon) get together, the industry feels a whole lot smaller," he wrote.

Another gem: "Exclusivity sucks for customers. Exclusivity on @ATT sucks for the industry. #justsayin."

It's of note that Legere made these comments because he'd know whether the Amazon phone was coming to his network. Since it appears it's not, it's safe to say we can rule out at least US carrier who will be selling the device.

Original article below...

It seems all but certain the Amazon phone is almost upon us, but less exciting is word it may come exclusively to AT&T.

Ahead of the big launch event on June 18, The Wall Street Journal has broken the news that AT&T will be the Amazon phone's exclusive carrier.

According to sources familiar with the e-tailer's plans, the exclusivity agreement is an extension of deal that provides wireless service to Kindle tablets and e-readers.

There's no word on international availability of the Amazon phone, but it's looking less and less likely it will extend beyond American shores for some time after launch.

AT&T nabs exclusivity again?

It's not the first time the big blue carrier has struck up an exclusive deal. Years ago the original iPhone launched in 2007 and was available only to AT&T customers for over three years.

With the Amazon phone AT&T may be hoping to catch the same sort of groundswell of buyers, especially during the current climate of intense competition among wireless carriers - namely T-Mobile.

The new smartphone is rumored to be equipped with a unique 3D interface that tracks users with four front-facing cameras. To create the optimal hologram-like experience, the phone will supposedly use low-power infrared sensors to track users' eyes and faces as well.

As we've previously reported it seems extremely certain we could see Amazon's new smartphone unveiled Wednesday. Following the big reveal, the handset has been rumored to start shipping by the end of September.

Stay tuned to this space as we will bring you all the developments from Amazon.