Philips Sonicare: up to 70% off premium electric toothbrushes for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to shop for an electric toothbrush, and the deals are particularly good this year, with over £200 off top-end Philips Sonicare brushes.

All brushes in the Sonicare range send pulses of water between your teeth to wash away plaque and food as it's dislodged by the brush, making it easier to get a really good, deep clean.

The higher-end toothbrushes in the range also offer tools like pressure sensors to warn you if you're using too much force (which can cause gums to recede over time), and multiple brushing modes so you can pick the one that suits your needs.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: £340 £129.99 at Amazon

There's over £200 off this premium electric toothbrush for Amazon Prime Day. It offers four brushing modes with three intensities, and a pressure sensor to detect if you're applying too much force. It will also detect the type of brush head attached automatically, and alert you when it needs changing.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean: £125.44 £89.99 at Amazon

Like all Sonicare toothbrushes, the DiamondClean pulses water between your teeth to help sweep away the plaque broken up by the brush. It has five brushing modes, and lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: £65.99 £49.99 at Amazon

A great toothbrush for travellers, the ProtectiveClean 4300 uses the same sonic technology as more expensive Sonicare toothbrushes, alerts you when the brush head needs changing, and comes with a hygienic carry case to keep your brush clean.

All of these toothbrushes come in a range of colours, so you can pick one that fits with your bathroom.

