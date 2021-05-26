OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed, seemingly by accident

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch soon, as a successor to the popular OnePlus Nord - and while the new mid-ranger hasn't been officially unveiled, a mention of it has cropped up on the company's website, suggesting that it shouldn’t be too far off now.

OnePlus just announced a partnership with Google Stadia , which gives eligible users Stadia Premiere Edition for free - you can read about it here. As spotted by Android Police in the deal's FAQ section, the OnePlus Nord 2 was listed as an eligible device for this offer, alongside other flagships from 2020 and 2021.

(Image credit: OnePlus website (via Android Police))

This slip-up was the first official mention we've seen of the device, though it's since been deleted. Considering that the offer is already live on the other phones when purchased from OnePlus’ website, the Nord 2 unveiling must presumably be close.

Of course, knowing OnePlus' track record with pre-release leaks, this could well be an intentional 'leak' intended to start the hype train for the next device.

The possibility of an impending OnePlus Nord 2 release falls in line with previous rumors, which pointed to a June announcement. Recently, leaker Mukul Sharma said that two OnePlus smartphones would launch in June, on June 10 and June 25. These are expected to be the entry-level Nord CE and the Nord 2 respectively.

There might be last moment changes, but AFAIK, OnePlus is to launch two phones in June. One would likely launch on June 10, while the other will launch somewhere around June 25 🙃#OnePlusMay 25, 2021 See more

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be an affordable alternative to the premium flagship OnePlus 9 devices, likely offering a different chipset and slightly lower specs while retaining the essentials such as a clean software experience, fast charging and a high refresh rate display.

Earlier reports stated that the phone will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset , making it the first OnePlus smartphone to opt for a MediaTek processor over Qualcomm's Snapdragon.

Apart from that, we expect to see an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 65W Warp charging, extensive 5G support, and a bevy of color options. If the rumored June launch is accurate, we should start seeing teasers soon.