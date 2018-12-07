OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition leaked renders show the phone in Speed Orange

We’re now very close to the December 11 announcement of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, but there’s no need to wait until then to see the phone, because leaked renders seem to have given us an early look at the handset.

The renders were shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, a source who hasn’t leaked much in the past but has been correct before. We’d take them with a pinch of salt, but they could well be accurate.

They show a handset that looks a lot like the standard OnePlus 6T from the front, featuring a teardrop notch and an otherwise almost all-screen design, with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and just a slim bezel at the bottom.

Around the back though, the McLaren Edition looks quite different. It’s mostly black with a carbon fiber-like pattern, which is something you won’t find on the standard OnePlus 6T. You also won’t find the orange edging or the McLaren logo. This color is apparently called Speed Orange.

This could be our first look at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. It could charge very quickly. From the front it looks the same as the standard 6T.

More RAM and faster charging

As well as the leaked images, this source reiterates earlier rumors that the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will have 256GB of storage and 10GB of RAM (up from 8GB of RAM in the top standard model).

One of the images also mentions ‘Warp Charge 30’, which apparently provides a day’s power in 20 minutes. That sounds like an improved version of the fast charging on the normal OnePlus 6T, which the company claims provides a day’s power in half an hour.

There’s no information on the rest of the specs, but we imagine they will be much the same as the standard OnePlus 6T, meaning a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 16MP and 20MP cameras on the back, and a 3,700mAh battery. We’ll know for sure soon.

Via Phone Arena