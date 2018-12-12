Olympus OM-D E-M1X micro four thirds camera revealed in leaked photos

While Olympus was a no-show at Photokina 2018 in September, the Japanese camera manufacturer did issue a press release during the trade show affirming its commitment towards the micro four third sensor standard. The company also hinted that it was working towards developing a “professional camera system boasting great image quality while still being compact and featuring light weight”.

This announcement was followed with rumors suggesting Olympus could release a camera called the OM-D E-M1X as soon as January. The camera was said to be a 20MP micro four thirds option aimed at wildlife and sports photographers which could replace the E-M1 Mark II.

Those rumors have seemingly been given more credence with leaked images of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X now circulating online.

Get a grip on it

Photography news site 43 Rumors has published pictures of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X sent by a reader, with “trusted sources” confirming it’s the real deal.

While every leak and rumor needs to be taken with at least a grain of salt, 43 Rumors has a reputation for being reliable.

Image 1 of 3 Image | 43 Rumors Image 2 of 3 Image | 43 Rumors Image 3 of 3 Image | 43 Rumors

If the above images are authentic, they would confirm the rumors that the E-M1X would feature a built-in vertical grip for shooting in portrait orientation, giving the camera a bigger form factor. The images also show off a swiveling screen at the back of the snapper alongside a joystick – a first for Olympus.

As far as the specifications for the camera go, 43 Rumors reckons the body will be 144×147×75mm and will feature a 20MP sensor capable of 18fps burst speed. We could also see an 80MP high-resolution mode, 7.5 stops of stabilization, an autofocus system that employs artificial intelligence, a larger electronic viewfinder and double the processing speed of the current E-M1.

The rumors of a January launch for the Olympus OM-D E-M1X are still strong, with units expected to start shipping from February 2019. That could mean the camera will be released to commemorate Olympus’ 100th anniversary.