Olympus offers a sneak peek of its new high-end camera

Following rumors at the end of 2018 that we could see a new flagship Olympus OM-D E-M1X in early 2019, Olympus has released a short teaser video for a high-end mirrorless camera which looks set to be launched on January 24.

Clocking in at just 18 seconds, the video doesn't reveal that much, providing either brief or slightly defocused glances of the new camera. Most of the scenes show the camera being used to shoot sports, so it's not much of a leap to guess that this is a camera geared towards action photography.

As we've seen with other teaser videos recently – we're looking at you Nikon – the video ends with a low-key, silhouetted shot of the camera, followed by '24 January 2019', presumably the date on which the camera will be announced. You can watch the video below...

Olympus OM-D E-M1X: everything we know

The camera in the video is likely the rumored OM-D E-M1X, the replacement for the OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

We've previously seen leaked images that appear to show a built-in vertical grip; if those images were authentic they also showed a swiveling screen at the back of the camera, alongside a joystick – which would be a first for Olympus.

As for the specs, 43Rumors.com reckons the body will be 144 x 147 x 75mm, and that the camera will feature a 20MP sensor capable of 18fps burst shooting. We could also see an 80MP high-resolution mode, 7.5 stops of image stabilization, an autofocus system that employs artificial intelligence, a larger electronic viewfinder, and double the processing speed of the current E-M1.

Olympus is marking its 100th anniversary this year, and a January launch for the OM-D E-M1X would be a fitting way to kick off the celebrations.