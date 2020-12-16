Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super have reportedly been discontinued despite RTX 3000 stock issues

Nvidia has reportedly stopped production of its last-generation GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPUs, despite the ongoing stock issues faced by its RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

According to Overclockers.ru, the production capacity of both cards has "completely stopped," and all available GPUs made before that point have already been sold Nvidia's add-in board partners.

Adding weight to the rumor, PC Gamer reports that Newegg has no remaining stock of the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super cards, with the few remaining GPUs being sold via third-parties selling way above Nvidia's MRSP.

The Overclockers report suggests that Nvidia’s 16XX series, including the GeForce GTX 1660, will also be discontinued in the near future.

Not the best time, Nvidia

The reported discontinuation of the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super comes at a bad time for those in the market for a budget Nvidia GPU. The company’s most recent graphics card, the RTX 3060 Ti, is out of stock everywhere as it faces the same supply issues as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs are also facing major supply issues, which means those in the market for a new graphics card are left with little choice at the moment.

Reports suggest these supply issues could continue well into 2021, too. A recent report from French publication Cowcotland, which claims that both AMD and Nvidia have been hit by GDDR6 supply constraints and will likely continue to face shortages until early next year.

It suggests that stock of AMD and Nvidia’s latest graphics cards is unlikely to improve until February 2021. Even then, it will likely take a few months for the supply chain to catch up with demand.