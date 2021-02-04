New Windows 10 update fixes several frustrating bugs

The latest update for Windows 10 addresses several annoying software bugs including, among other issues, one which affected the opening of documents.

Some users had reported a flaw in the operating system which prevented the opening of documents if they were stored on the Windows desktop.

The new KB459829 update aims to fix this frustrating problem, and is available to download now for users of the two latest versions of Windows 10, and should be offered via Windows Update.

The update also addresses several other Windows 10 bugs, including one creating duplicates of folders from cloud providers (such as Dropbox or Google Drive) in Windows Explore. So too has an issue with the Alt-Tab shortcut been fixed, which prevented users from scrolling through open applications using the hotkey.

Extermination job

The patch is also set to fix a bug that caused problems with blank lock screens appearing after a device wakes from hibernation, another which meant devices were locking up when playing a game in full-screen or tablet mode, as well as an issue with education devices that saw them deactivate after being upgraded to Windows 10 version 2004. It’s a pretty comprehensive clean-up job, then.

It’s worth noting that KB459829 is classified as an optional update, so depending on your settings, you may need to actively choose to install it.

To do so on your device, type “update” in the Windows 10 search bar, open the Windows Update option that should appear in the search results and then press the button to check for new updates.

As is the case with most Windows 10 patches, you may need to install previous updates before you’re eligible to download KB459829, so bear that in mind if the latest fix doesn’t appear immediately available.

