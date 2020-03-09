New Windows 10 driver problem could be the most serious yet – here’s how to fix it

Microsoft has revealed a new Windows 10 problem, and it could be the most serious one yet, as it potentially stops device drivers from installing correctly.

Why is this such a big deal? Drivers are bits of software that allow your peripherals and other hardware, such as graphics cards, keyboards and webcams, for example, to work correctly with Windows 10.

Keeping your drivers updated is essential, as it can help fix compatibility problems that prevent your devices from working properly, add new features and sometimes even help fix security problems.

If you can’t install the latest drivers, your devices, along with your PC, might not work properly – which is why Microsoft’s reveal that Windows 10 has a bug that could prevent driver updates is so worrying.

What’s the issue?

Windows Latest reports that according to Microsoft, the ‘Memory integrity’ setting in Windows 10 is to blame, and may be blocking drivers from installing, and even causing issues with your device if the driver successfully installs.

In a warning posted on the Windows Security support website, Microsoft states that if you see the error message 'A driver can’t load on this device', then this may be caused by the problem.

Microsoft warns that “if you choose to continue using your device without addressing the driver problem, you might discover that the functionality the driver supports does not work any longer, which could have consequences ranging from negligible to severe.”

The mention of ‘severe’ consequences is certainly alarming, but thankfully, there’s a relatively easy fix.

How to fix the problem

As Microsoft states, if you’re encountering this problem, you can fix it by turning off the 'Memory integrity' setting in Windows 10.

To do this, open the Start menu and click on the Settings icon (the one that’s a cog). From the Settings app that opens, click ‘Update & Security' and then '“Windows Security' in the menu on the left-hand side.

In the window that appears, click ‘Device security’, then ‘Core isolation details’. Click the toggle under ‘Memory integrity’ to turn it off.

You should then be able to download and install the latest device drivers, either through Windows Update, or via your device manufacturer’s website.

The fix is easy enough to implement, but it’s not ideal that you have to turn off a security feature to get drivers working. Hopefully Microsoft comes up with a permanent fix soon that maintains the security of its users’ PCs.