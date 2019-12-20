New Samsung Galaxy Buds could be launching soon to rival AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy – and it looks like a new version of the earbuds is on the horizon.

An FCC filing for a "Bluetooth headset" from Samsung all but confirms the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which are rumored to be the company's answer to the noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro.

While the FCC filing doesn't reveal much in the way of specs, it does suggest that a Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus release date is imminent. With CES 2020 coming up in a matter of weeks, it's entirely possible that we'll see the new true wireless earbuds at the world's biggest tech show in Las Vegas.

Saying that, that last Galaxy Buds launched alongside the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e. As we're not expecting the Galaxy S11 until February, we may have to wait a little longer to see the Galaxy Buds+.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds (Image credit: TechRadar)

An identical design

Specs may not have been confirmed, but animations found by XDA-Developers in the Samsung SmartThings app show that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could look nearly identical to their predecessors.

The animation shows the same pill-box style charging case, from which the buds emerge – from the looks of things, the same pearlescent material is in use on the outer housings, which we expect will feature the same touch controls as the original Galaxy Buds.

One possible difference is that the new buds may eschew the rubber wingtips of their predecessors – although they could still be included as an optional extra for those wanting a more secure fit.

We're expecting the Galaxy Buds Plus to come with noise cancelation, putting them in direct competition with the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3. Noise cancelation is an increasingly common feature of true wireless earbuds, and it often comes with a higher price – so be prepared for these buds to cost more than $149 / £139 / AU$249 when they launch in the new year.