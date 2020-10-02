New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime this weekend

Looking for something to stream this weekend? While it's not exactly a bumper week for Netflix – that'll change on October 9 when The Haunting of Bly Manor gets here – it's a busy weekend for other services like Disney Plus and Shudder. In fact, this weekend's selection of shows and movies to watch comes from a broader spread of streamers than ever, helped by the recent launch of AMC+ in the US.

Below, then, we've rounded up what's worth checking out this weekend – from The Simpsons season 31 on Disney Plus, to the latest in the seemingly never-ending The Walking Dead franchise. We'll explain how to watch each one in the US and UK, too.

Happy streaming!

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy (Ratched, American Crime Story, Glee) produces this adaptation of the revolutionary play by Mart Crowley. It's about a group of gay friends who gather for a birthday party – only for the night to take an unexpected turn when the host's former college roommate turns up without an invitation, and changes the tone of the evening. The cast here is full of recognizable faces: Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons, among others. Critics like it – Rotten Tomatoes has The Boys in the Band at 85% positive reviews.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC+/Amazon Prime Video)

The latest spin-off in The Walking Dead series is set a decade into the zombie apocalypse and has more of a YA novel look about it. It's about a group of teenagers who grew up in the midst of a world occupied by walkers, who now head out on their own cross-country journey to find one of the kids' dad. The Walking Dead hasn't enchanted us for a fair few years now, and having three shows on the air at once is arguably excessive – yet this one has the bonus of an endpoint. After two seasons, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will end.

Episode one is already streaming now on the new AMC+ service in the US and Amazon Prime Video if you live internationally. It's also airing on the AMC cable network this Sunday.

Now streaming on AMC+ and Amazon Prime Video

Gangs of London (AMC+)

Having aired on Sky in the UK earlier this year, Gangs of London is an ultra-violent but exciting series from director Gareth Evans (best known for directing The Raid films). It's about a London crime family that enters a turbulent period when its patriarch (played by Colm Meaney) is assassinated, leaving his son (Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole) in charge.

It's streaming on AMC+, yet another streaming service you can get in the US through Apple TV or Amazon for $8.99 a month.

Gangs of London is streaming now on AMC+ and Sky/Now TV in the UK

The Simpsons season 31 (Disney Plus)

Have you already managed to watch all 30 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney Plus? Well, good news: somehow there are even more episodes to watch. This latest batch of episodes from the 2019-2020 season is now available to stream in full anywhere that has Disney Plus.

Guest stars this season include Marvel's Kevin Feige, Jason Momoa, Cate Blanchett and loads of other people who hopefully hew to the classic Simpsons guest star method of arriving in the middle of a story for no logical reason.

New episodes of season 32, meanwhile, are rolling out every Sunday on Fox in the US – and are then streaming on Hulu.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

The Harry Potter movies – for free (Peacock)

(Image credit: Peacock TV)

If you're in the US, all you need is an email address and a password to sign up to the Peacock streaming service, and it might be worth it this month. For October 2020, all eight Harry Potter movies are free to stream – with ads – on NBC's service. If you find the thought of watching the movies comforting again, then, this is a good way to do it without spending any money.

The obvious highlight of the films is Alfonso Cuarón's third movie, The Prisoner of Azkaban. But the Chris Columbus' first two efforts have their own Spielberg-y charm that the later films manage to lose amid a shift to a darker and ultimately less interesting approach to adapting the books.

Now streaming on Peacock in the US. In the UK, Harry Potter is streaming on Sky and Now TV.

Scare Me (Shudder)

Since October is here, that means it's scary movie time – even if Halloween itself is still a few weeks away. Shudder has dropped another new original horror movie to enjoy this weekend, following the success of Zoom call nightmare fest Host earlier this year. Scary Stories is more of a horror-comedy, though, about two writers competing to tell spooky tales – and one is clearly better at it than the other, based on the trailer above. Aya Cash, currently seen in The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, stars.

Now streaming on Shudder in the US and UK

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll)

If you're looking for a new horror anime to check out as Halloween is knocking on our door, Crunchyroll has just debuted this new Shonen Jump adaptation worldwide (unless you live in Asia). It's set in a world where humans' negative emotions like regret and shame are manifested as 'Curses' that wander the Earth, potentially leading people into death. One boy transforms himself into a 'Curse' to help stop them.

Now streaming on Crunchyroll