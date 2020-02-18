More leaked Fujifilm X-T4 specs suggest it'll be faster than the X-T3

The Fujifilm X-T4's launch is edging closer, and now we've been treated to yet more leaks which give us a clearer look at two of its key features (a new battery and screen) and suggest it'll be able to shoot faster than the X-T3.

A new color image from Fuji Rumors (below), which is largely the same as the black-and-white ones we saw yesterday, shows the Fujifilm X-T4's new battery. This is a little chunkier than Fujifilm's current ones and looks more like the units in Nikon's Z Series.

According to the leaked specs, the battery actually has a higher capacity than the latter at 2200mAh, which is significantly higher than the 1200mAh of Fujifilm's existing batteries and should significantly boost the Fujifilm X-T4's stamina.

Fuji Rumors also claims to have some new leaked X-T4 specs, claiming that its 'CH' mode (Continuous High) will be 15fps, compared to the X-T3's maximum of 11fps. While the X-T3 is no slouch, that should theoretically help when shooting sport and action.

Another leaked spec is that the new vari-angle rear screen will have a boosted 1.62 million-dot resolution, compared to its predecessor's 1.04 million dots. This screen is potentially a little controversial, though, as the vari-angle design is good for video, but could be a little slower to pull out for those who simply want to shoot stills from high and low angles.

A replacement for the X-T3?

The final leaked piece of information is that the Fujifilm X-T4 will apparently have a new Film Simulation mode called Bleach Bypass.

Fujifilm's Film Simulations are digital recreations of some of its film looks and are one of their cameras' unique charms. Bleach Bypass, which sounds like a great name for a 90s grunge band, apparently has reduced "saturation and exposure latitude, along with increased contrast and graininess" and works well if you underexpose your photo by a stop.

The combination of these leaks and previous ones, if they turn out to be true, means there's little we don't know about the Fujifilm X-T4, aside from pricing and sale dates. It's expected to have the same 26MP sensor as the Fujifilm X-T3, a bigger buffer for continuous shooting, and a slightly bigger body to help house that IBIS and new screen.

What does remain unclear is whether or not Fujifilm will keep the X-T3 on sale alongside the X-T4 – given their similarities, it seems likely that the X-T3 will still be available as an option for those who don't really need IBIS or improved video shooting powers. We'll find out for sure on 26 November and will bring you all of the official news then.