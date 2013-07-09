Photos of alleged Nokia Lumia tablet are off-center, look on the mark

These rumors are always Finnish, but never finished

Nokia may want to check it's pipes with all the leaked product info circulating as of late. Not only are images and data on the 41-megapixel Lumia 1020 flooding the web, today we also have a glimpse at the Windows tablet that might have been/is still planned from the Finnish device maker.

While Nokia pretty much confirmed it had a slate in the works more than a year ago, the images we're working with today allegedly show a prototype of a 10.1-inch tablet.

Some unofficial pictures show a supposed Nokia tablet in the flesh, albeit off-center. This particular machine was "dropped," a forum member on WP Central who dished on some specs said.

The first image depicts a device that's running Microsoft Windows RT operating system, visible on its large display.

The second leaked photo is all about the a matte-black rear of the tablet, which includes Nokia's logo hallmarking the middle of the device's backside.

At least Nokia isn't off-center (Credit: SlashGear)

Nokia Lumia tablet specs

The little that we see in these photos backs up some of the previously rumored specs.

The Nokia tab is said to be including an Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core 1.3GHz processor and 2GB of RAM inside, and feature a 10-1. inch screen with a 16-point touch touchscreen on the outside.

Around the sides of the device will be an HDMI-out port, USB port and microSIM card slot.

Whether the tablet will take on Windows 8 or stick with Windows RT remains a big question mark, as the device's rumor history has indicated both at various times, but then again, the thing would have to be put into production for it to really matter.

Read about Nokia's leaked-filled Lumia line with the latest Nokia Lumia 1020 rumors.

Via SlashGear