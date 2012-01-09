Hands on: Lenovo IdeaTab K2 review

This 10.1-inch tab has power to burn, so why was Lenovo so keen to keep it hidden at the back of a display during the introductory CES 2012 press event?

Turns out the K2 is still very much in the prototype stage and it's not yet confirmed to be launching outside China, where it'll be known as the LePad K2010.

However, the fact Lenovo representatives were happy to use the K2 moniker says a great deal and we'd expect to see it hit the US and Europe some point much later in 2012.

We put the IdeaTab K2 in front of the camera for a few minutes, so check out our finding in moving pictures:

Like its confirmed brother, the IdeaTab S2, the K2 runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich while there's a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 chip helping it along.

There are some interesting features to the K2 – notably a fingerprint reader on the back and dual speakers running down either side of the screen.

The camera on the back of the device is also eight megapixels. And what a screen! It's an IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200. It looks absolutely pin sharp.

The K2 is smart, and Lenovo has clearly tried to give the controls and ports a uniform look and feel.

Sadly all these high-end features will come at a price, and it's clear that Lenovo doesn't see the K2 as being at the budget end of the market - so don't expect it to compete with the iPad on price.

Indeed, the fingerprint reader would suggest that Lenovo is trying to build on its business heritage, as typified by the ThinkPad line of laptops, and wants to encourage corporate use of Android tablets.