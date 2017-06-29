Mac envy seems rife as a quarter of Windows PC owners plan to switch to Apple

An astonishing amount of folks running Windows are planning to switch over to what Microsoft would consider the dark side – namely a Mac computer – according to some new research.

The survey from Verto Analytics, which encompassed 6,000 Windows PC owners in the US, found that no less than 25% of those with Windows desktop computers were planning to migrate to a macOS machine – and to do so within the next six months.

Yes, you read that right: a quarter of all folks who were quizzed by the firm.

And the figure wasn’t much smaller when it came to Windows laptop owners, with 21% saying that they intend to switch to a Mac (again within the next six months).

On the flipside, and in marked contrast, 98% of those who currently own a Mac plan to stay with an Apple computer for their next purchase. So just 2% are intending a switch to Windows.

Money, money, money…

The survey also looked at different income brackets, and unsurprisingly high earners were more likely to be switching over to a Mac. Those in the upper bracket with an income of $150,000+ were the most likely to switch, with 20% planning to migrate to an Apple computer.

This research goes against what Microsoft was claiming at the end of last year, when Surface devices racked up their best sales to consumers ever witnessed, and the company asserted that more people than ever were switching from MacBooks to Surface hybrids.

When you consider that, going by the latest PC shipment figures from Gartner for example, Apple has a global market share of around 7%, that puts some perspective on the results of this poll.

Although of course, Apple’s Mac machines have a much stronger presence in the US than other parts of the world, but we don’t think anyone would have called the percentages as they’ve emerged according to Verto.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the desktop PC space as the rest of the year pans out, that’s for sure.

