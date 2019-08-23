'Lowest ever' Samsung S10 deal is free upfront and gets you 512GB storage

Carphone Warehouse has just released a Samsung Galaxy S10 deal that has really impressed us. To get the virtual cash registers ringing over the Bank Holiday weekend, it's dropped in an S10 tariff that ticks all the boxes.

Big data, tick. Reasonable bills, tick. Free upfront, tick. Loads of storage, tick tick tick. Being a sceptical bunch, we've looked for a weak point in this S10 deal and just can't seem to find one.

- Head straight to Carphone Warehouse to pick up this offer

You can scroll a little further down this article for full details on the deal. But basically you get the superb 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 handset with 30GB of data each month, unlimited calls and texts, all for £39 per month. For people without a head for sums, that's a little over £900 over the course of the next two years - aka pretty darn reasonable. Unsurprisingly, Carphone Warehouse has confirmed that this limited time offer is its "lowest ever price”.

It's also worth noting that if you'd rather just buy the S10 outright without being tied down to a contract, Amazon has knocked £100 off the price as part of its End of Summer Sale. That means you can buy it for £699 this weekend.

Not sold on Samsung? Check out our general guide to the best mobile phone deals

Here's that Carphone Warehouse Samsung S10 deal:

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | 512GB storage | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £39pm

£39 bills for this handset aren't exceptional in themselves, but look very handsome indeed when you consider the rest of the details of this tariff. For starters, you don't have to pay a penny upfront. But you also get to revel in all that storage, data, calls and minutes. It's a sterling deal on a fantastic phone. Total cost over 24 months is £936

View Deal

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy S10?

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the perfect middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the third best phone in the world.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.