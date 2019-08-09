Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: how to watch today's Premier League online from anywhere

The English Premier League makes a triumphant return today, with European Champions first up. Liverpool will be out to finally end their three decade wait for a league title this term. They'll be keen to make a good start today at home, but face a newly promoted Norwich City side who won't lack confidence, having won the Championship by five clear points last season. Check out our guide below on how to obtain a Liverpool vs Norwich live stream in the Premier League opener - regardless of where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream - where and when The Premier League curtain-raiser is taking place at Anfield on Friday, August 8. Kick off is at 8pm BST in the UK, which is 3pm ET, 12pm PT, and 5am AEST.

Liverpool's pre-season preparations haven't been ideal - a fair chunk of their expected starting eleven have been involved in this summer's African Cup of Nations and the Copa America, meaning their deadly front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have had little game time.

Koppites will also be concerned by performances following the summer break, with five consecutive pre-season defeats including a 3-0 humbling against Napoli and a penalty shoot out loss against Man City in last Sunday's Community Shield. Boss Jurgen Klopp nevertheless remains unconcerned and expects to have a full complement of players at his disposal with the exception of the rested Mane and long-term casualty Nathaniel Clyne.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich side were consistently excellent going forward last season with Teemu Pukki the Championship's top goalscorer. Defensively it wasn't quite the same story and a massive improvement at the back will be needed against stronger opposition this term.

Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream Liverpool vs Norwich, regardless of where in the world you are. And to find out how to watch the rest of the weekend's games and beyond, you should also take a look at our guide on how to live stream the Premier League football season.

How to stream Liverpool vs Norwich live in the UK

Liverpool vs Norwich City (kick-off 8pm BST) is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K. The good news for Sky and Virgin Media customers is that you won't need a Sky Sports subscription to watch tonight's game as it's also being shown on Sky One HD. Sky customers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a Now TV day pass for £8.99 which will enable you to catch the game live without the hassle and cost of a full on Sky Sports subscription. Out of the country but keen to catch the UK coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET, 12pm PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is 12pm PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Norwich in Australia

Optus Sportsnow has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage as if back at home Kick-off in Australia for today's game is at 5am AEST on Saturday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 7am on Saturday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage even from another nation.

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Norwich kicks off at 12.30am New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to watch the match outside of India.