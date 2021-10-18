Apple event October 2021 live blog: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 likely to launch

Refresh

Even though there are only a few hours until the event starts, we're still getting plenty of rumors and leaks. The latest batch suggest the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops could come with seriously thin displays which could mean that come with an iPhone-style notch for the webcam.

That would mean these new MacBooks could be coming with quite a radical redesign, which is certainly a good thing. Apple has kepts its MacBook designs pretty similar for several years now, so we'd love a big redesign like the iMac 24-inch got earlier this year.

However, having a notch for the webcam may not be to everyone's liking. I'm not entirely convinced about this rumor, but a few sources have now mentioned it. At least we won't have long to wait to find out...