LG V60 ThinQ benchmark reveals top-tier specs and performance

The LG V60 ThinQ is likely to be announced soon, but ahead of that we now have a clearer picture of the likely specs, thanks to an early benchmark.

A Geekbench listing for a phone with the model number LM-V600N has appeared, and this is almost certainly the LG V60 ThinQ, given that the LG V50 ThinQ has the model number LM-V500N.

According to the benchmark, the LG V60 ThinQ has a Snapdragon 865 chipset (which we can tell from the mention of ‘kona’, as this is that chipset’s codename). That’s the latest and greatest Snapdragon chipset, and the same as you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, so it’s certainly powerful.

Only 8GB of RAM

Less impressively, the V60 ThinQ is listed as having 8GB of RAM. That’s a respectable amount and just about worthy of a flagship, but it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S20 Ultra goes up to 16GB, and lots of other phones hit 12GB. Still, this would be an upgrade on the 6GB in the LG V50 ThinQ, and it’s always possible that there will be other models with more RAM.

This shouldn’t be lacking for power in any case, as the 898 single-core and 3,266 multi-core benchmark scores listed here exceed those of 2019’s flagships, as we’d expect given the newer chipset.

Finally, the listing states that the V60 ThinQ runs Android 10, which is no surprise but nice to see. We also know from a previous leak that it’s likely to have a quad-lens camera and a 5,000mAh battery, so it’s shaping up to be a strong flagship.

None of this is confirmed of course but we should have all the official details soon, as the LG V50 ThinQ was announced in February 2019, so the LG V60 ThinQ is theoretically due any time now.

Via GSMArena and SlashLeaks