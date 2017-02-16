LG G6 confirmed as 5.7-inch, QHD 18:9 monster with brand new UI

It’s official – the LG G6 will come with a 5.7-inch, QHD 18:9 display and a new Android overlay dubbed UX 6.0.

We already knew the LG G6 would have an unusual screen after sister company LG Display spilled the beans on the panel tech for the firm’s next smartphone last month, but the FullVision, 5.7-inch display with a QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio has now been confirmed by LG for the G6.

That’s not all though, as LG has also given us a sneak peek of what we can expect to see on screen, announcing that the G6 will run the manufacturer’s new UX 6.0 which focuses on advanced muti-tasking, an enhanced camera experience and a better way to enjoy games, films and applications.

Make sure you check out LG’s UX teaser video at the end of this article.

Square thinking

Thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio, LG says it can divide the screen into two perfect squares. This will allow you to have two apps running side-by-side without negatively affecting the way they are displayed.

This will be useful within the camera app as well, allowing you to shoot in the popular 1:1 aspect ratio (favored by the likes of Instagram), while also being able to view your last shot on the other side of the screen.

LG says more and more app developers are making their applications for the 18:9 aspect ratio, but the reality is many are still favoring the 16:9 ratio which is the norm among smartphones.

Prospective G6 owners shouldn't fear though, as LG says its new flagship "includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format."

We'll be reporting live from MWC 2017 in Barcelona at the end of the month to bring you all the latest news from the show - including everything you need to know about the LG G6 on February 26.