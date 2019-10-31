Leaked Motorola Razr images give us our first proper look at the folding phone

Leaked images of the folding Razr phone show a device that looks similar to the Razr V3, above

Motorola has managed to keep its rumored foldable Razr fairly quiet so far, with only a few leaks springing, but now we’ve finally seen leaked images that give us a clear look at the likely design.

Shared by Evan Blass (a reputable leaker) and MobielKopen, the images show a phone that looks quite a lot like the ancient Motorola Razr V3, but where the bottom half of that phone had buttons, here it looks to be all screen, with a fold in the middle.

So it’s a clamshell design, with the main screen rumored to be 6.2 inches, making it relatively small compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. There’s also an even smaller screen on the outside, along with a camera bump and what looks to be a button or fingerprint scanner.

The handset when folded looks very compact, fitting easily into a hand, but with a rumored price of €1,500 (about $1,660, £1,375, AU$2,450), this isn’t going to be a cheap option.

While we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, they look reasonably convincing, and with the foldable Motorola Razr (possibly called the Motorola Razr V4) set to be announced on November 13, we’d expect to be seeing accurate leaked images by now.

