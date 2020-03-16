Korg and Moog give away free synth apps for self-isolating musicians

Korg and Moog, two of the biggest names in synthesizers, are giving away their premium mobile apps free for musicians stuck at home due to coronavirus (and anyone else who fancies experimenting with electronic music).

The Minimoog Model D synth app (for iPhone and iPad) is now free to download and use. As Engadget notes, it was pretty reasonably priced before, but with venues closing and public gatherings off the cards in locations around the world, it's a thoughtful freebie for artists who might find themselves struggling financially.

Android users aren't left out, either. Korg's Kaossilator app is available free for both iOS and Android for a limited time.

"Schools, workplaces, and meetings worldwide have been requested to close by their respective governments and so many people are studying and working from home," the company said in a blog post.

"To help you with a musical way to occupy your mind we have decided to make the Kaossilator app for iOS and Android free of charge for a limited time."

The iOS app is free until March 31 and the Android version is free until March 20, so move quickly to snap them up. Both apps are usually priced at around $20 (about £15, AU$30), so although brief, this is a generous offer.

Music-making for everyone

Whichever app you opt for, you'll be able to make music and experiment with a fully fledged virtual synth on your phone or tablet.

Moog's app is the more sophisticated of the two, featuring over 160 presets, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, Ableton link, seamless backup to iCloud, and much more.

Korg's Kaossilator is a little more beginner-friendly, with touch gestures so you can create music by touching, rubbing and swiping your device's screen, so might be the better choice for anyone who just wants to have fun experimenting.