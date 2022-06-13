Knives Out sequel teaser tips curious title and all-star cast – and leaves us wanting more

Knives Out 2 is now Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The next Knives Out movie now has a name, cast, destination (Netflix needs this), and not much more. 

If you loved the twists and turns of Rian Johnson's original Knives Out murder-mystery thriller, you'll be almost equally confounded by the teaser trailer for the follow-up, which Netflix has posted on Twitter. 

The short spot reveals a title – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which could be a reference to a monocle, which the hero investigator Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, does not wear, or the classic Beatle's song.

If it's the latter, then this will be another "nothing is as it seems" mystery, since the Glass Onion song referred to peeling layer after layer off a semi-translucent onion to discover that you could see through it all along – in other words, don't over-analyze, don't think too much.

That title confirms that this is just one of at least two sequels, and that we may be in for a long line of future 'Knives Out Mysteries.'

The 18-second teaser offers zero movie footage, just a cast list. Still, it's quite the starter, confirming most of the names we knew already. In addition to the returning Craig, the top-line list includes Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

While no release date is offered, we do get 'This Holiday Season,' which means we can expect the thriller to drop on Netflix – for US viewers at least – anywhere between mid-October and early January.

The original Knives Out was a low-budget ($18M) and unexpected monster hit (earning $310M globally), but expectations for the sequel are much higher. Plus, Netflix, which has had a fairly terrible 2022, could use a massive hit to help keep the momentum going after Stranger Things: Season 4 wraps in July.

If you want to unravel the mystery of Netflix's Knives Out strategy, read this.

