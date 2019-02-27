It's finally ending...don't miss this unlimited data SIM only deal for £20 per month

It was only supposed to be available for a week! When Three brought back its Black Friday-evoking SIM only deal at the end of January, we were advising everybody to snap it up before it went.

Another month on and the network's £20 per month all-you-can-eat data SIMO is still on sale - we're certainly not complaining. But Three has confirmed that the tariff will finally disappear at the very minute that the calendar changes from February to March - it ends at 11.59pm on Thursday February 28 (damn this shorter month!).

So that leaves you less than two days to grab what we've been happy to call "the best SIM only deal ever". A year's worth of unlimited calls, texts and data for twenty quid each month. For Netflix binging, Spotify sessions and all the Facebiook scrolling a human being can put up with away from Wi-Fi, no deal matches Three.

Three's best ever SIM only deal in full:

AYCE SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Here it is, the best SIM only deal ever. We can tell you right now you will not find a better option on SIMO than this assuming you need plenty of data. The next nearest price when it comes to all-you-can-eat is £5 a month more, making Three the cheapest by a very long way. Hurry before this deal goes.

View Deal

Probably the only downside to this stellar SIMO is that you have to commit to a whole year if you go for this offer. At £240 for an entire 12 months of all-you-can-eat data, texts and calls, we think it's still well worthwhile. But if you're a commitment-phobe who wants more flexibility to cancel, then check out Smarty's £25 per month unlimited data SIM that only makes you commit to 30 days at a time instead - and you'll even get your second month free if you sign up now.

And what will the SIM only landscape be like when Three's deal departs us? Well don't worry too much...Vodafone currently has a bumper 100GB SIM for the same £20 per month - the heir apparent to the SIMO throne.

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal down below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding

