iPhone SE 2 price leaks, adding weight to rumors it'll be released soon

We've heard iPhone SE 2 rumors for years now, but the latest rumors suggest the new affordable iPhone will be out mid-2020. Now, a launch price has been leaked for the long-awaited device.

The iPhone SE 2 is apparently set to launch at $399 (roughly £310, AU$590) – that's according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Apple analyst who frequently provides information about upcoming Apple devices. Kuo's price prediction was in an analyst note, seen by Apple Insider.

It's also Kuo who provided the information about a mid-2020 release date, so it's clear he's confident the iPhone SE's successor will be out soon. Apple often launches its new iPads in the first few months of the year, so we could see an iPhone SE 2 land alongside them.

A new affordable iPhone?

In the past few years Apple has learnt to diversify its products by adding in a few 'cheaper' options, like the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, but it would be a stretch to call those devices 'affordable' in the same way a ~$400 handset is.

With the rumored low price point, the iPhone SE 2 would be great for people who want to buy in to Apple's ecosystem, but often find themselves buying older or second-hand iPhones which are more affordable.

Saying that, the rumored iPhone SE 2 price is still on the line between budget and mid-range – it wouldn't qualify for our list of best cheap phones, for example, due to the price.

We'll have to wait to mid-2020 to find out for sure what the iPhone SE 2 is like, and what Apple fans make of it.

Via Pocket Lint