iPhone 12's cameras may be better than the iPhone 11's in this one way

The iPhone 12 phones could all have better cameras than the 11 Pro Max (above)

We’re fully expecting the iPhone 12 range to have improved cameras, and one improvement all four models could have is a better wide-angle snapper.

That’s according to DigiTimes, which, citing sources from the supply chain, says “the wide-angle lenses of all the new iPhones will be upgraded from 6P to 7P.”

That ‘7P’ refers to a 7-element lens, and having more elements can help minimize aberrations and distortion – though notably there’s no guarantee of this, and more elements isn’t always better. Still, if Apple is changing up the lens then its goal is presumably to improve such pictures.

The site additionally reiterated claims we’ve heard that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will have a dual-lens camera, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would have a triple-lens one (likely with a LiDAR scanner as well).

Less money, more sales

Beyond the above, the leak revealed the companies that are apparently building the camera modules for each phone, as well as the quantities they’re supposedly building.

Sharp and O-film Tech are apparently taking on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, and are planning for between 50 and 55 million units. LG Innotek meanwhile is said to be building cameras for the two higher end models, and is apparently aiming for 35 to 40 million units.

That in turn shows that if this information is accurate then Apple expects the cheaper models in the iPhone 12 range to be by far the most popular – though that’s no surprise, and we would take this information with a pinch of salt.

There are still some things we don’t know about the iPhone 12 cameras, such as how many megapixels they’ll have, but with them not landing before September there’s plenty of time for those details to leak.

Via Tom's Guide