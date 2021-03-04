iPad mini Pro could launch this year, as well as the iPad mini 6

We’re due a new iPad mini, given that the latest one was the iPad mini (2019) and that’s around two years old at this point. But rather than just a new slate, Apple could have a whole new range on the way, as there’s talk of an iPad mini Pro.

This claim comes from a post on Naver (a South Korean blogging platform), which claims that an iPad mini Pro is in development and likely to be released in the second half of the year.

Apparently it will have an 8.7-inch screen (up from 7.9 inches on the 2019 model), and will be wider but not quite as tall. They don’t say anything else about the design, but to make it shorter while packing in a bigger screen there would presumably need to be smaller bezels, likely meaning a design in line with other recent iPad Pros, which don’t have a physical home button.

Two models in one year?

We would, however, take all of this with a pinch of salt. The source doesn’t have much of a track record, and no other sources have talked about an iPad mini Pro.

It’s not out of the question that Apple would launch one though. We have previously heard that the next iPad mini could have a bigger screen of around 8.5 inches, and that move (coupled with the new design that might come with it) could be seen as a bit of a ‘Pro’ upgrade.

That said, we’ve also heard that the next iPad mini would land in early 2021, while this report points to the second half of the year. Of course, that might simply mean that Apple has two different iPad mini models on the way. Perhaps we’ll see the iPad mini 6 soon, then an iPad mini Pro later in the year.

But the iPad mini range is relatively niche, so could Apple really justify launching a Pro version? And launching two mini models in a single year? We’re not so sure. For now, we’d file this rumor under unlikely, but it’s certainly possible.

Via 9to5Mac and MacRumors