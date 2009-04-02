Twittering employees are more productive

Use Twitter at work? You are probably more productive than your non-Tweeting workmates, according to a new study...

Are you allowed free access to Facebook or Twitter at work? If so, then a new study claims that you are (approximately) nine per cent more productive than those employees at companies who don't allow access.

The new Australian study links free internet access to a notable increase in productivity, proving that banning access to social networks in the workplace is actually counter-productive in the long run.

The study, carried out by a team at the University of Melbourne's department of management and marketing, was headed up by one Brent Coker, who argues that "workplace internet leisure browsing" (WILB, for short!) has a notably positive impact on an employee's productivity.



WILB, if you want to

"People need to zone out for a bit to get back their concentration," claims Coker on the Uni's site at www.unimelb.edu.au.

"Short and unobtrusive breaks, such as a quick surf of the internet, enables the mind to rest itself, leading to a higher total net concentration for a day's work, and as a result, increased productivity."

70 per cent of people who use the internet at work 'WILB' (if you will allow us to invent a new verb).

'WILBing' generally involves idly researching or looking at products you might want to buy, reading news, watching YouTube or playing casual games.

However, if you are an internet addict (one who spends over 20 per cent of work time on the internet) then this doesn't actually apply to you.

"Those who behave with internet addiction tendencies will have a lower productivity than those without," said Croker.