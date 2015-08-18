This tool turns your pictures into abstract emoji art

The Internet makes many great things possible. Saving files to the cloud, or streaming music from services like Spotify wouldn't be possible without it. But let's take a moment to celebrate a site that harnesses the power of the web to do something so completely silly that it's almost beautiful. Nah, who am I kidding? It is beautiful.

Eric Andrew Lewis' Emoji Mosaic tool takes any photo you upload and converts it into, you guessed it, a mosaic made up entirely of emoji. All of those little symbols you use to convey words and feelings can now actually paint a pretty picture. Of course, we made a few to get you inspired to try it yourself.

Have fun making your own Emoji Mosaic right here

Via Boing Boing