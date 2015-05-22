Facebook just tried to sabotage your weekend plans

So many people on Facebook tried to use the innocuous pre-Bank Holiday phrase "What's everyone doing this weekend?" that it tripped the network's spam filters.

For a time, trying to ask your friends what their weekend plans are on Facebook Messenger triggered a security alert, saying "Our security systems have detected that a lot of people are posting the same content, which could mean that it's spam". A status update on the site itself simply came up as "Action blocked". The good news is that Facebook says it's fixed the problem now.

But that's not going to stop me blaming Facebook when I"m sitting sad and alone in my house on Monday writing tech news for fun while everyone else gets drunk in the park without me.