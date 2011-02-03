British hacker admits stealing virtual poker chips from Facebook

British Facebooker Ashley Mitchell has pleaded guilty to stealing over 400 billion poker chips on Facebook.

The £7.4m-worth of chips were pinched by posing as an administrator on the Zynga game, which allowed Mitchell to log in and steal the chips.

He then laundered the swag using a number of other Facebook accounts and sold a number of the chips on before he was caught.

App security

Although the Zynga theft took place in 2009, it doesn't exactly fill us with confidence about the security of Facebook apps and games, especially as games like FarmVille are dealing in millions of dollars.

Facebook has recently had to contend with numerous privacy concerns and the fan page of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was hacked just weeks ago.

