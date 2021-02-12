Intel mocks Apple’s M1 MacBooks in grudge-bearing ad campaign

Intel is back to mocking Apple, having posted a series of tweets highlighting the shortcomings of Apple's M1 processors.

Until recently, Intel CPUs were an integral part of all MacBooks – and many Mac devices still ship with an Intel processor. However, Apple last year announced that it would design processors inside its new Mac computers, ditching Intel after 15 years.

It doesn’t seem Intel has taken has taken the break up well, as the company has this week taken to Twitter to mock Apple's M1-powered MacBooks.



One tweet, for example, points out the gaming capabilities of Intel chips. Intel mentions Rocket League, a game that is not available on Apple's platform. “If you can power a rocket launch and launch Rocket League, you’re not on a Mac,” the tweet reads.

A second tweet points out the lack of a touchscreen on Apple's Macs, sniping: "Only a PC offers tablet mode, touch screen and stylus capabilities in a single device."

Intel's tweets link to a video from YouTuber Jon Rettinger, that compare laptops equipped with Intel chips to Apple’s ‌M1‌ Macs.

"If you're looking for a good laptop in 2021, there are many things to consider, but processor choice might be more important than you think," a description on Rettinger's video reads. "You might be considering Apple's new M1-based laptops, but before you hit the buy button, let me show you what Intel's new Evo laptops can offer you!"

Intel’s aggressive tweets come just days after the company posted a series of cherry-picked benchmarks designed to provide that its 11th-generation processors are better than Apple’s ARM-based M1 chips.

Apple columnist Jason Snell referred to the benchmarks as "M1-unfriendly" in commentary shared on his website Six Colors.

"Inconsistent test platforms, shifting arguments, omitted data, and the not-so-faint whiff of desperation," wrote Snell. "Today's M1 processor is a low-end chip for low-end systems, so Intel only has a small window to compare itself favorably to these systems before higher-end Apple silicon Macs ship and make its job that much harder."