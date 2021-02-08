Apple Silicon-powered iMac rumoured to have been delayed until October 2021

Apple fans pining after a new entry in the iMac range may be left disappointed by a rumour that suggests the new Silicon-powered desktop computers won’t arrive until October 2021.

Earlier rumors had stated that the Apple Silicon iMac would arrive in March 2021 after the company didn’t include an updated iMac offering in its September 2020 event, which saw the announcement of Apple’s M1 chip and new MacBook Air , Pro and Mini models.

But according to a comment made by serial Apple tipster LeaksApplePro on Twitter, the Apple Silicon iMac will now arrive in October instead of March.

No iMac in March. Gotta wait til October apparently.February 6, 2021

It’s worth noting that LeaksApplePro includes the word “apparently” in its assessment of the delays to Apple’s latest desktop machines, and the account doesn’t have the cleanest record when it comes to circulating rumours, but even so, with little to no updates from Apple itself there’s no reason to doubt that the 2021 iMac remains firmly in the development stage.

What we expect to see

Apple is reportedly planning the first major redesign of its desktop iMac computers in nearly a decade.

The design of the popular iMac all-in-one computer was first introduced in 2012 and has remained largely unchanged in the years since. Now, with the arrival of the new Apple M1 chip, it seems likely that the iMac will be getting a major refresh.

According to a Bloomberg report , by moving away from Intel processors for its desktop product Apple is now free to make some major design changes that weren't possible with its Intel-powered systems.

The report suggests Apple will be slimming down its iMacs considerably by moving to a flat back rather than the current curved design, likely a result of the reduced cooling requirements of the more efficient Apple Silicon processors.

There’s no word yet on exactly what chip Apple will be using for its new iMac range, with various rumours swirling regarding multiple models using different processors (including some which are set to stick with Intel ). In all likelihood, though, it’s safe to expect at least one of the new iMac models will arrive with an Apple M2 (or similar) chipset.

In any case, it's going to be expensive.

