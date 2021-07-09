Huge Google Pixel 6 leak says it may get iPhone-like software support

Leaks and rumors suggest the next-generation Google Pixel 6 is coming soon, and we're expecting to hear about the new phones by the end of 2021. Now we've seen perhaps our biggest leak yet about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

This iteration of Pixel phones is going to be exciting because Google is expected to change both how its flagship phones look and how they perform.

Previous leaks have given us an idea of the design to expect, but a new leak coming from Jon Prosser seemingly gives us a lot of other details about the upcoming devices including a look at the software to expect.

While most Android smartphone makers try to take on or imitate Apple in various aspects, all of them fall way behind when it comes to software updates. In Apple's case, the company can keep generations-old devices like new thanks to consistent software support.

Comparatively, a lot of flagship Android devices hardly get two to three years of major operating system updates. However, this is changing to a certain extent and a lot of brands are committing towards software updates, though only for flagship phones.

Google is reportedly going to provide five years of software updates on both the devices in the Pixel 6 lineup. This could be driven by the fact that these phones will come with Google’s custom chipset providing the company with better control of the update cycle on these phones.

This is according to Prosser's leak, who hasn't always had the best track record when it comes to leaked information so you may want to take these details with a pinch of salt.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - all that we know

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jon Prosser / @RendersbyIan) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit.in)

Google is expected to launch two devices in its flagship lineup. The vanilla Pixel 6 could be accompanied by a sibling where Google will do away with the XL branding and is expected to go with the more common “Pro” moniker for the bigger and premium Pixel.

Some of the details below have been previously rumored, but this is all based on Prosser's latest leak that gives a detailed look at the specs he believes will land on each phone.

The Pixel 6, code-named Oriel, could come with a 6.4-inches AMOLED display. The display on this phone could be flat and may house the 8MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout.

On the rear, there is rumored to be a dual-camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens. In terms of the design, leaks have suggested that the rear cameras would be housed on a horizontal camera block giving the device a unique and refreshed look.

According to the leaks, the phone will draw power from a 4,610mAh battery pack and could come in 128GB/256GB storage variants coupled with 8GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, could come with a slightly larger 6.71-inches display. The display on this Pixel 6 Pro version is said to be curved on the sides and Google could use a plastic OLED display for the same. It may carry a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery pack.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to come in three storage variants 128GB / 256GB / 512GB coupled with 12GB of RAM. Several reports have said that the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 48MP camera with Telephoto capabilities and a 12MP camera that can shoot ultra-wide images. On the front, there could be a 12MP selfie camera sensor.

Both the phones will ship with Android 12 out of the box and will rock a custom Google chipset also known as Whitechapel.

There is limited information about what this chipset can do, and it's rumored Google designed with Samsung developing it. Google is expected to unveil the devices in October this year, however, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.