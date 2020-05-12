Huawei P30 Pro deals seem like the perfect option with rapidly dropping prices

Normally when a new handset comes along, it supersedes the brand's original flagship, offering better value, specs, and features. With the Huawei P40 Pro...we're not so sure that's the case.

Yes, Huawei P40 Pro deals offer you one of the world's best smartphones in terms of hardware but when it comes to software it falls short. With the P40 Pro stripped of all of the Google apps and paired with a massive price tag, last year's Huawei P30 Pro feels like the obvious choice.

With P30 Pro deals, you still get access to Google Maps, YouTube, and the other restricted apps but possibly, more importantly, the price is far lower. Falling massively in price, there are a wide range of excellent offers on this high-end handset.

We've picked out the top choices and listed them for you below. Through the combination of price, specs, and software, these feel like the best Huawei phone deals around right now.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals:

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

This easily stands out as the best Huawei P30 Pro deal right now. You're getting 100GB of data at a price of just £32 a month, that paired with the £29 upfront makes this both one of the cheapest plans around as well as one packed full of data.

Huawei P30 Pro: at Fonehouse | EE | £69.99 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Like the super speeds of EE? This is probably the best bet for you. You're securing 16GB of data and only having to pay £28 a month to get that. In terms of upfront costs, it stays relatively low at £69.99, making this one of the cheaper Huawei P30 Pro deals out there.

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features, and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high-quality infinity display screen, tonnes of power, and a massive battery. In other words, the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphones around, even with the P40 Pro now out!

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here



